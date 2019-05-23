Exhibits about Ali, nature, motorcycles opening at Graceland

A massive new exhibition and entertainment hall is set to open at Elvis Presley's Graceland in Tennessee with three museum-style exhibits, including one on the late boxing great Muhammad Ali.

Graceland officials say the 80,000-square-foot Graceland Exhibition Center opens Saturday to guests visiting the Presley-themed tourist attraction in Memphis. The singer, actor and pop icon lived in Memphis until his death on Aug. 16, 1977.

Presley and Ali were known to be friends. Presley once gave Ali a custom-made robe in Las Vegas in the early 1970s. A replica of that robe is part of the Ali exhibit, along with photos of the heavyweight boxing and civil rights champion and other artifacts.

Exhibits about motorcycles and the planet Earth also are scheduled to open Saturday.