Expanded COVID-19 testing coming to Pulaski County next week

Drive-thru testing is now coming to central Kentucky.

Photo Credit: MGN

Governor Andy Beshear announced four new testing sites, including one in Somerset.

It'll be set up at the Center for Rural Development, which officials believe will give workers and cars plenty of space.

The goal is to test 1,000 people at the site in three days.

Judge-Executive Steve Kelley says with more tests, they expect more cases.

Not only will the testing help patients, however, Kelley says it will also drive important research.

"The important thing is that we're gathering data so we will be able to look at ratios like the number of positive cases per the number of tests that have been given,” explains Kelley. “So for us, it's going to be a way of gathering data to try to make more sense of what actually we are dealing with. There's a lot of unknowns and uncertainties."

In order to be tested, individuals have to be showing symptoms.

People in surrounding areas can be pre-approved online to be sure they're part of the 1,000 tests.

"So we want to make sure that we are really pushing people to sign up, and go ahead and start signing up," says Governor Andy Beshear.

To sign up for a COVID-19 test, click here.

