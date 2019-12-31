Expect to see more police on the roads on New Year's Eve

There are many options for people to get a safe ride home after celebrating the beginning of the new year- Uber, Lyft, taxi services or having a sober designated driver.

That doesn't stop some people from trying to get behind the wheel after a night of drinking, but state troopers say they will be ready if anyone does.

Trooper Adam Hall tells WKYT that troopers will be more visible than usual on this holiday.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, there were 285 drunk driving-related crashes from Christmas to New Year's Day in 2018, but troopers in Kentucky say they have seen fewer issues on the roads compared to other holidays.

They think that could be because everyone is expecting a heavy police presence.

"Have a plan in place. If you need to call someone, call a ride," said Trooper Hall.