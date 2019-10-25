Expected rain cancels Coach Matthew Mitchell's pre-game concert outside Kroger Field

Plenty of rain is expected for Saturday, meaning UK Football's game against Missouri is likely going to be soggy.

It's also forced UK Women's Basketball Coach Matthew Mitchell to cancel his pre-game concert.

Coach Mitchell and the Nashville All-Stars were set to perform just outside of Gate 12 at Kroger Field.

Instead of the concert, Coach Mitchell and the entire women's basketball team will be at the Coca-Cola Fan Zone to sign autographs and hand out posters.

That begins at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Kickoff for UK and Missouri is set for 7:30 p.m on Saturday. You can watch the game on the SEC Network.