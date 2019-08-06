Expert: think before you share online

A social media expert is urging internet users of all ages to think before they click.

This comes after a picture of young men wearing 'Team Mitch' shirts appear to be making a choking gesture toward a cardboard cutout of U.S Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez went viral.

Kakie Urch is an associate professor of multimedia at UK's School of Journalism and Media. She says posting about politics, sex or religion can have its consequences.

"I'm not saying don't enter into controversy, I'm just saying parents and students needs to be aware that there is controversy around these sorts of things," she said.

Whether or not a post was made on a private account, all material should be treated as permanent. The picture in question was screenshot, then retweeted and shared all over the internet.

"Social media is, by nature, social," Urch said. "It's public. Even when it's limited, those areas can be violated."

Urch said students should be taught early on that they're representatives of their organizations, hobbies and houses of worship and their social media should show that.

"If you are wearing an indicator of a brand and you're appearing on social media, whatever you're doing on social media can reflect on that brand," she said.

She recommends the saying in journalism, "When in doubt, leave it out."