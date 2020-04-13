Expert tips on how to explain social distancing to children

For the past month, you’ve repeatedly heard the phrase social distancing. But, what do you say to children who just want to go outside and play?

We spoke with Holly Bender, a grief counselor at Bluegrass Care Navigators, for some tips for parents and children on how to adjust to this new norm and still have fun.

It sounds basic, but Bender says listen to your kid's feelings and don’t try to fix them.

"Let them know there will be an end to this and we will get to play with our friends again," Bender said. "And sometimes take it one day at a time so they don’t get overwhelmed can be helpful."

Bender says parents and guardians can adjust by filling in the void of playtime with family time.

"We can have a picnic at home you can’t ride your bike with your friends, but we can do a family bike ride a family walk," Bender said. "Generally speaking, outdoors and physical activity is good for us not just physically but also emotionally."

She says having your child on a routine if they are learning at home Is very important.

"Get up, eat your meals, go to bed at the same time, maybe even have a specific time for school to begin, and end and in that time schedule recess," Bender said.

But through it all she says don’t forget about the adults in the house.

"Get your own support system, get outside every day, go for a walk," Bender said. "Do the things that are taking care of your emotional needs, so you can help your kids.

Other suggestions, Bender says finding alternative ways your child can stay in contact with their friends is important.