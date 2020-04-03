Experts: Addiction doesn't stop during pandemic

While much of the world is at a standstill, recovery experts say the battle with addiction doesn't stop during a pandemic.

Pathways Incorporated along with Solid Ground Counseling and Recovery serve hundreds across the state who are working to break the long cycle of addiction. During this time they say their services are needed now more than ever.

"Recovery doesn't stop," Pathways' Shane Webb, the Director of Recovery Services told WKYT's Nick Oliver Friday. " It’s an everyday thing and an every moment thing throughout the day. It’s something that has to continue for a lifetime and the program we offer is designed to help people cope with situations like this.”

Pathways currently serves nearly 100 men in a recovery home in Morehead. Since the pandemic they have restricted the center to visitors allowing clients to virtually speak with family when avaialble. Webb says they are also monitoring each client and checking temperatures in search for any possible COVID-19 symptoms.

Like Pathways, Solid Ground Counseling and Recovery is relying on technology to help others with their recovery journey.

The center says they have been using the technology more and more and so far it seems to be meeting the needs that former face-to-face interactions did.

" Were still able to reach out to them," said Substance Abuse Counselor Steve Grigsby. "Sometimes even more than they would come to the office.”

Both groups say regardless of new measures, many people struggling with addiction may halt looking for resources because of the pandemic. Meanwhile organizations say this is as good as a time ever to seek treatment.

"Please don't make a decision on temporary emotions that could permanently change the course of your life. There are ways to cope with situations like this and there are services out there that have not stopped because of the pandemic and are out there adjusting to the needs of the consumer, " said Webb.

Both groups say they hope the message is clear that help is always available 24 hours a day and seven days a week.

They are encouraging anyone to look into treatment options and say the first call is always the hardest but the best.

