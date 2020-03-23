Experts at UK Healthcare give update on response to COVID-19

Experts at UK Healthcare gave an update on how they're handling the COVID-19 pandemic.

(WKYT)

They say right now there are two patients being treated and both are in fair condition.

Over 900 patients have been tested at UK Chandler Hospital, while just 17 of them were positive. Of the patients requiring hospitalization, one needed the help of a ventilator.

Experts were asked why only one patient has made a complete recovery, and they said it can take two weeks to confirm someone has completely beaten the virus.

Now people will have access to a telehealth service.

"Able to assess if there's respiratory stress how they look, if they have thermometers and blood pressure machines at home to check their vitals, we even have them get close up and look in their throat if we need to," said Dr. Roberto Cardarelli.

The teleheath service is also for people who don't have the coronavirus. Experts say this allows for less foot traffic in the hospital.

UK Healthcare also says it is implementing a no visitation policy beginning midnight Monday in its hospitals and clinics until the threat of COVID-19 transmission has decreased significantly. Here are the exceptions to UK's policy:

- Obstetric patients may have one partner or one birth support person over the age of 16 accompany them.

- Pediatric patients may have parents or guardians, not to exceed two visitors, for the length of time cleared by the attending physician.

- Nursery/Neonatal Intensive Care patients may have a birth parent plus one significant-other visit as cleared by the attending physician.

- Patients who are at the end-of-life may have up to two visitors for the length of time cleared by the attending physician.

- Patients with altered mental status, cognitive impairment, developmental delays or disruptive behavior, where a family member is key to their care, may have one (1) visitor.

- Patients who require a home caregiver(s) to be trained may have up to one visitor.

- Patients undergoing surgery or procedure may have one visitor and the visitor must leave the medical center as soon as possible after the procedure/surgery.

- Once the visitor leaves the patient’s room, he or she must immediately leave the hospital.

Baptist Health Lexington also implemented the same no visitation policy. There will be exceptions as they're allowing one healthy visitor or companion for patients under age 18 (must be a parent or guardian), women in labor (birthing partner), end-of-life patients (clergy), hospice or end-of-life patients (visitor), and dependent patients who require assistance (caregiver).