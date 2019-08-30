Experts provide tips on preventing hot car deaths

Kentucky ranks 10th in the nation for the number of child car deaths. There have been more than 25 hot car deaths in the state since 1993.

Last year was the worst year ever nationwide for hot car deaths with a total of 53 victims. The death of 2-month-old Valen Hakizimana

made a total of 38 children that have died in hot cars so far this year.

Lexington Emergency Physician Dr. Ryan Stanton said when it comes to heat exposure, size matters.

"The child has a relatively larger surface area meaning more of the body is actually exposed to the outside elements," he said.

Jan Null is meteorologist who researches hot car deaths. He said leaving the window cracked doesn't make a difference for the well-being of the child inside.

"it made about a two or three temperature difference," Null said.

Both Null and Dr. Stanton said the majority of hot car deaths are accidents. Null said he found 54 percent of cases were unintentional.

Null said parents and caretakers should teach children that cars are not playgrounds. He said they risk hurting themselves with seat belts and the windows. They could also be kidnapped.

Stanton said one reason parents forget their children are in the car is because they have been thrown off their regular routine. He said parents should make it a habit to look before they lock their car doors.

"If it's something different than what you do every day, then you need to make sure that you have something extra to remind you," he said.