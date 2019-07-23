Experts remind ATV riders to exercise caution

Experts say ATV riders should think first before putting the key into the ignition.

Mark Purschwitz specializes in agricultural equipment safety. He says ATVs are rider active, meaning the driver shifts their body to make turns and climb hills. He warns that the hills in Kentucky require practice.

"They're in a ditch, or they're in a side hill, and they roll over and then they crush the person," Purschwitz said.

Different units have different age requirements. Purschwitz said people should check the tags and stickers on the vehicle before putting a child on one. A lot of dealerships will offer training courses, as well.

"They are definitely not toys. of course, we're talking about fatalities, we're not talking about all the non-fatal injuries, spinal cord injuries, all kinds of serious injuries," he said. "They are definitely something that has to be treated with a lot of respect because they can kill you."

Purschwitz recommends riders always wear a Department of Transportation approved helmet and additional layers. Footwear should come over the ankle. UK Healthcare Safe Kids Fayette County recommends wearing a face shield, long sleeves and long pants.