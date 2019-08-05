Experts say you should talk to kids about tragedies

A child psychologist said it's important to talk to children of all ages about the recent mass shootings.

Dr. Katherine Stone said bringing up the news coverage will help children manage their distress.

"The images can be repeated over and over and it can increase anxiety and worry," she said. "I think we'd all argue it's unhealthy for adults and children."

Stone said the first thing parents should do is ask their child what they already know.

"They may know less than you think they do," she said.

Dr. Ginny Sprang is the Executive Director of the UK Center on Trauma and Children. She recommends asking questions such as,“What do you think about what you just watched on TV?” and “Do you have questions about terrorism or violence?” to start the dialogue.

Stone said younger children are capable of telling their parents what else they want to know. The conversation can be a chance for parents to empower children in middle school or older.

"It's going to be a really rich discussion about family values, about political issues, about things that you as a family do for safety," Stone said.

Conversations should be held in casual, familiar settings like the family room or in the car, but there shouldn't be a lot of distractions.

"It's really important for parents to not have the TV on in the background with kids," Stone said.

She said it's important to stick to the facts for children with autism spectrum disorder. She recommends teaching them empathy by focusing on the heroic acts of first responders.

Just like Mr. Rogers' said, "look for the helpers."