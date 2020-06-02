Experts warn COVID-19 battle isn't over as life starts to return to normal in Lexington

Things are starting to return to normal after many businesses had to close, to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Here in Lexington, people are eating at restaurants again, gyms and stores are opening back up, but as the number of new virus cases continues to increase, experts say we're not out of the woods yet.

Tuesday, the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 21 new COVID-19 cases. To put that number into context, spokesperson Kevin Hall says at the start of April the Lexington area was reporting only 3 to 5 cases each day.

So far, Fayette County has 781 confirmed cases, with 113 of those cases requiring hospitalization and 13 people have died.

Hall says many of our new cases are from social gatherings that are following CDC guidelines.

"When the outbreak first happened in March, where there were people having parties that were almost thumbing their nose up at restrictions, this is not like that," Hall said. "These are people who have the best of intentions, they're trying to follow the guidelines, but that just goes to show you how quickly and easily this can spread."

Going forward, Hall says continue following restrictions and taking precautions. It could be as simple as choosing to eat out once a week instead of every day.