Explosion reported at GenCanna location in Clark County

A Clark County dispatcher confirms to WKYT that there is a fire at GenCanna's Winchester location.

GenCanna is a hemp processing company. (WKYT)

That dispatcher said there was also an explosion.

GenCanna is an agricultural technology company and has a hemp processing facility in Clark County.

One employee tells WKYT they were emailed and notified all employees evacuated the facility and got out safe.

It was one of the first members of the Kentucky Department of Agriculture's Industrial Hemp Pilot Program.

GenCanna Global is based in Winchester. The cash crop has roots in Clark County that date back to the 1800s.

It was the first to build a commercial hemp-specific crop processor, called 'Big Blue.' GenCanna also created Kentucky's first internal processing lab.

Our news partners at the Herald-Leader report GenCanna employs about 160 people in Winchester.

GenCanna also cultivates and supplies farms with hemp plants.

In January, GenCanna announced that it developed a strain of hemp with 0.0 percent THC after partnering with a research team from the University of Kentucky.

GenCanna has partnered with more than 60 farming families. The company has more than 30 million plants on more than 6,000 acres.

WKYT has a crew on the way to the location.

This story is developing, and it will be updated.

