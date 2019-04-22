Expungement clinic scheduled in Lexington to help job seekers with prior arrests

Organizers are hoping to help those with prior arrests get jobs during an expungement clinic.

Goodwill Industries of Kentucky is holding the event Wednesday at Voices of Hope on North Vine Street in Lexington.

The event goes from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., and participants will learn about the expungement process, and you can begin the paperwork needed to get certain charges expunged from your record.

The event is one of six happening in Kentucky as a part of Second Chance Month. This is a nationwide effort to help people with prior arrests have a chance to re-enter the workforce.

You can call 859-277-3661 or email ben.haydon@goodwillky.org for more information.