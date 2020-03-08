Extra precaution needed for mobile homes during severe weather

Yesterday wrapped up Severe Weather Awareness Week, but we still want to keep safety at the forefront of our minds. With many mobile homes throughout the state, it is important to understand what extra precautions to take in them during severe weather, and why.

"The wind picked up and you couldn't see anything. It was grey, it was just grey and all sideways," Jessica Smith recalled the severe thunderstorm. "It rocked the trailer at first so I kind of braced for impact, and then that's when it rolled backwards."

Jessica Smith is lucky to have made it out with her life after a mobile home in Madison county rolled over in a severe thunderstorm on January 11th.

It's a reminder that extra safety precautions need to be taken during severe weather.

"Research has shown that even with mobile homes that are tied down with straps over the top, anchored in, augured in, that that only protects them up to 85 miles per hour, Joe Sullivan, Warning Coordination Meteorologist NWS Louisville, said.

To put that in perspective, a severe thunderstorm has winds greater than 60 mph- some can even top out well over 85 mph. That's just straight line winds. 85 mph is also right on the border of what would classify as an EF-0 or EF-1 tornado. While it can flip a mobile home, winds of that strength only cause what would be considered moderate damage to other buildings- such as roof damage and broken windows.

"Especially for any squall line storms, treat those essentially like you would a tornado warning," Sullivan warns.

Make sure to have a plan of action to take before that moment comes. Plan to get to a sturdy structure, with a basement or interior room, and plan to go before a severe thunderstorm warning or tornado warning is even issued.

