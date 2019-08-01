FACT CHECK: Kentucky home to 7,100 miles of gas lines

The pipeline that exploded Thursday morning is the Texas Eastern Transmission, and is owned and operated by Enbridge. It stretches 9,000 miles from the Mexican border in Texas to New York City.

Buried three feet underground are 7,100 miles of lines across Kentucky. Andrew Melnykovych with the Kentucky Public Service Commission says some of the lines have been in the ground for decades and have operated with no problems.

The commission is only responsible fore gas lines that begin and end in Kentucky, excluding the gas explosion in Lincoln County. This is the first fatality from a pipeline explosion in Kentucky since 1985.

"Typically, if you look back at the history of accidents that have occurred in the past, in Kentucky, there is either a structural problem with the line itself", said Melnykovych.

Melnykovych says it is uncommon for these accidents to be caused by human error. He says that's because gas lines in Kentucky are clearly marked and nothing can be built on them.

Search for pipelines in your area here.