Police: Illinois boy, missing for 8 years, possibly found in Kentucky

Police in Kentucky say a child who claims he was held captive was found in a neighborhood.

Gray affiliate FOX19 reports federal agencies are working with police departments in several states to try and figure out why the child was found in Newport.

Newport police say a man in a neighborhood spotted the child, and the boy told him he was being held captive. The child was taken to a local hospital to be checked out.

Police haven't released his name, but CBS Chicago is reporting detectives in Aurora, Illinois are traveling to Kentucky to see if it is Timmothy Pitzen, who has been missing for eight years.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children says Pitzen was last seen at a water park in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin. He was last known to be in the company of his mother, who was found dead in Rockford, Illinois.

Aurora Police Sgt. Bill Rowley said Wednesday afternoon that the department knows there is a boy involved but they don't know who he is or if he has any connection to Timmothy Pitzen.

