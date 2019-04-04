FBI: Person found in Kentucky is not Timmothy Pitzen

The FBI says the person found in a Kentucky neighborhood is not Timmothy Pitzen.

This comes after detectives received DNA results.

WKRC is reporting the person is actually a 24-year-old man from south of Cleveland, Ohio.

In 2011, then-6-year-old Timmothy Pitzen's mother killed herself, leaving a note saying her son, whose hometown is Aurora, was fine but that no one would ever find him.

"To be clear, law enforcement has not and will not forget Timmothy, and we hope to one day reunite him with his family," the FBI Louisville office tweeted. "Unfortunately, that day will not be today."

Aurora police sent two detectives to Kentucky after receiving word of the possible connection.

Information from the Associated Press was used in the report.