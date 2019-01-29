FCC fines Morehead TV station operators for not having a valid license

The Federal Communications Commission has fined the operators of a Morehead television station for not having a license.

An investigation revealed Vearl Pennington and Michael Williamson continued to operate W10BM without a license. The FCC says Pennington was granted a license in 1990, and it was renewed in 1993. The station's license was canceled in 2004 after the Media Bureau didn't receive a response on a 1998 renewal.

The FCC says the two continued to operate without a license after the cancellation, and they continued to broadcast even after a personal warning from the Enforcement Bureau.

The operators argued the television station provided an important service to people in Morehead, and the FCC doesn't have jurisdiction over the station because of its low-power signal. The FCC rejected those arguments among other claims.

In a forfeiture order, the FCC fined the two $144,344.

The television station is known to some for its trading post program, "Buy a Dog, Sell a Hog."

Efforts to reach the television station by phone were unsuccessful.