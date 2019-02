Nature's Path Foods is recalling more than 400,000 boxes of gluten-free cereal for children because the product might contain what the FDA calls ''undeclared gluten.''

The products are in the EnviroKidz line. Specifically, the 10 oz. boxes of Choco Chimp, Gorilla Munch and Jungle Munch.

Nature's Path says people with wheat allergies, celiac disease and gluten sensitivity should not eat the affected cereals.