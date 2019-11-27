FDA says Lexington CBD company violating marketing laws

The Food and Drug Administration is putting a Lexington CBD company on notice.

The agency says Daddy Burt Hemp is violating marketing laws with several of its products.

The FDA says it's particularly concerned some of the untested products are marketed for children with autism.

Daddy Burt Hemp is run by Bob Estes.

He is selling his restaurant in downtown Lexington, Parlay Social, to focus on his hemp and CBD business.

WKYT reached out to Estes about the FDA's warning, but has not heard back.