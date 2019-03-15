FEMA: Magoffin Co. ineligible for emergency funding after floods

Bad news for residents of Magoffin County on Friday, as officials announced the Federal Emergency Management Agency will not be granting the county emergency funding after recent flooding in the area.

According to sister station WYMT, officials say the county did not meet a FEMA funding regulation that requires about 80 homes to be badly damaged by flooding to be eligible.

In addition, Magoffin County flood levels, about six inches at its maximum, were well below the 18 inches of flooding that usually prompt a FEMA response.

According to WYMT, officials are looking for alternate sources of funding to help repair damages around the county, though funds for individual homes are not currently available.

The denial of FEMA funding may signify that additional Eastern Kentucky counties will also be ineligible for aid.

