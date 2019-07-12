FEMA preps for Barry as the potential hurricane looms in the Gulf

The Gulf Coast is preparing for a massive weather event that is forming in the Gulf of Mexico. FEMA is going through its preparations for the possible Hurricane Barry, expected to make landfall in Louisiana and along the coast late Friday or early Saturday.

Jeff Byard, Associate Administrator for the Office of Response and Recovery says this storm will bring widespread flooding to the Gulf Coast. (Source: Gray DC)

Jeff Byard, Associate Administrator for the Office of Response and Recovery at FEMA says locals should be prepared for serious flooding and be ready for evacuation. Byard says they have local FEMA offices ready to deploy resources in locations all along the coast.

Watch the full one-on-one interview with Byard above.

