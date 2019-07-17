FaceApp: What are you willing to give up to see an older you?

Perhaps you’ve seen this on Facebook from one or two or maybe 10 of your friends.

Folks just about everywhere are using FaceApp to find out what they’ll look like when they’re older.

You can do younger too or change your look. There are plenty of options.

Haven’t heard of it? FaceApp is No. 1 on Apple’s free apps list.

It’s been around since 2017 but is suddenly experiencing a resurgence. Celebs like Carrie Underwood and her husband Mike Fisher, Terry Crews, Sam Smith and Dwayne Wade have all posted pictures of their older selves.

With the newfound popularity, some tech experts are raising privacy concerns.

Like any app that requires your Facebook login, FaceApp gets your name, profile picture, email, etc.

And then there’s the company’s location.

The owner of FaceApp, Wireless Lab, is based in St. Petersburg, Russia.

Not that a Russian-based company necessarily means something evil is afoot, but with charges of Moscow tampering with American elections, some folks like to know these things.

For Greg Bardill of Dahlonega, Ga., it’s nothing to worry about.

“I don’t have anything to hide, so whatever they want to do with that info, go for it,” he said. “Definitely understand other people’s concerns though. I just have an ‘I don’t care’ kind of attitude.”

But if you don’t have that kind of attitude, you do have a couple of options.

Just wait a couple of years or look at your older relatives. There’s a good chance you’ll end up looking like one of them.

