Facebook live leads to arrests

A group of women from Ohio has been arrested after a trip to a Wendy's in Berea.

They are being held in the Madison County Detention center. They face charges in Kentucky, but will also go back to Ohio to face other charges against them there.

The Berea Police Department got a call on Monday about a shoplifter at the Walmart in Berea.

Police said Heather Leggett, of Ohio, claimed she was abandoned by her friends.

"Walmart and Heather advised that she was with two other females and they were in a green vehicle and they had left her," Officer Barry Manley said.

Those women are Destiny Neubacher, 22, and Amy Hubbard, 36, also from Ohio. Just down the road, they went live on Facebook three times during a trip to Wendy's.

While Neubacher and Hubbard sat in their car in the Wendy's parking lot, someone scrolling through Facebook came across their live videos, and called police.

"We received an anonymous call, someone had seen on his Facebook about a female that was live in the Wendy's parking lot, in the green vehicle," Manley said.

During the Facebook live videos, Neubacher can be heard saying she's on her last cigarette, and the gas tank is running on empty. She said they were, "stuck in the sticks," and, at one point, said, "I don't want to go to jail."

Officers eventually spotted the green Ford Freestyle at a nearby Dollar Tree parking lot with the two women inside.

"They ran the vehicle identification number, and that came back as stolen from Ohio," Manley said.

He said Neubacher and Hubbard claimed they borrowed the car from a friend.

Manley said in this case, social media was a huge help to police.

"Anything suspicious that anyone will see, definitely just give us a call because no one really knows the background story of any activity until it's investigated," he said.

