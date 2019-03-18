Facing challenges, Warren campaigns as 2020's underdog

Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren is embracing the role of underdog in the early months of the Democratic race for president.

Warren is facing tough questions about fundraising and electability, along with lingering skepticism about her past claim to Native American identity.

But the Massachusetts senator tells The Associated Press that it's the race she wants to run and that her decision to skip high-dollar fundraising events is about meeting rank-and-file voters.

The 69-year-old Democrat remains in the middle of the pack in early polling. Her Boston-based senior advisers say she'll focus on seizing opportunities to stake bold new policy positions, as she did recently by calling for the breakup of big technology companies. They say that allows her to shape the debate and showcase her policy bona fides.

