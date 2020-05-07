Fact Check | COVID-19 cases increasing faster among Kentuckians under 50

For the first time since the coronavirus outbreak, Kentuckians in their 40s have become the age group with the most confirmed cases.

The number of confirmed cases among those in their 40s was 865 which was 10 more than those in their 50s, according to May 6 statistics from the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services.

A WKYT analysis of the weekly number of cases since April 1 also shows the number of cases among those under 50 is increasing faster than those in older age groups.

Between April 29 and May 6, cases involving patients under 20 years climbed 53.4 percent which was the greatest weekly percentage increase of any age group.

During the same time period, those in their 20s experienced a 48.9 percent increase in positive coronavirus test results while those in their 30s increased 45.2 percent and those in their 40s increased 39.7 percent.

While every age group experienced increases in cases in the past week, the increase among older age groups were smaller: 50s, +25.9 percent; 60s, +27.8 percent; 70s, +19.7 percent; and 80 and above, +17.5 percent.