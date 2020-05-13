Fact Check | Kentucky's COVID-19 cases keep skewing younger

For the first time since the COVID-19 outbreak in Kentucky, more people in their 20s are now battling the disease than those in the oldest age groups.

Those in their 20s make up 891 cases compared to 849 cases involving those in their 60s.

The grim statistic comes as the number of cases among those in their 30s, 40s and 50s each passed the 1,000 mark for the first time.

The latest statistics from the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family services show those in their 40s are the age group with the single largest number of cases at 1,151.

With 1,072 cases, patients in their 50s make up the second largest number while those in their 30s are close behind with 1,067 cases as of May 13.

At least 2,649 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

While the number of cases are growing faster among Kentuckians under 60, the disease isn't as deadly among younger age groups.

Statistics from May 12 show 29 deaths related to COVID-19 involved Kentuckians under 50 years old. Deaths involving those older totaled 292.