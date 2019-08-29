Fact Check | Top traffic trouble spots in Fayette Co., other counties

It might not surprise most Lexington drivers that New Circle Road tops the list for the highest number of collisions in Fayette County.

New Circle is part freeway and part stop-and-go traffic with multiple stop lights as it loops Lexington. It's also among the top five for collisions in the state, according to a collision analysis by Kentucky State Police.

"New Circle Road offers a variety of conditions. You have the business area of New Circle where it's stop and go traffic, and the speed limit is down to 35 in some places," said Officer Don Evans, WKYT's traffic reporter. "Then, you go from that part of the circle that is basically fast -- you're up to like 50 m.p.h., and it's different driving conditions, so you're going to have a variety of different types of collisions on the circle."

Most roadway collisions in Fayette County





New Circle Road

Nicholasville Road

Man O' War Boulevard

Broadway

Richmond Road

Harrodsburg Road

Tates Creek Road

Limestone Avenue

Winchester Road

Versailles Road



Statistics just for Fayette County shows 5 p.m. as the peak hour for collisions. Late afternoon collisions between the hours of 3 and 6 p.m. were generally twice the number of morning collisions.

Statewide statistics show the number of collisions on Kentucky's roadways makes a sharp increase between 5 and 7 a.m. each day before a late morning decrease. However, beginning in the 10 a.m. hour, the number steadily increase before peaking in the 3 p.m. hour.

Mondays were the day of the week with the lowest percentage of collisions with the number steadily increasing throughout the week. Saturdays are the days with the most accidents, according to Kentucky State Police.

"You do have more traffic from out of town on Saturdays. People that may not be used to driving in Lexington are going to the mall and things like that. That's probably part of it as well," Officer Don said.

While many people may think bad weather increases the number of collisions on the roads, the reality is more than 60 percent of crashes in Kentucky happened under clear weather conditions.