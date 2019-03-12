Fact Check | What you should know about Kentucky's permitless conceal carry law

With Governor Matt Bevin signing Senate Bill 150 Monday, Kentuckians will soon be able to conceal carry a firearm without a permit.

The bill will give gun owners more freedom on how they can carry their weapons in the state, but there are many things you may want to know in the months leading up to the law going into effect.

When can I begin carrying a weapon concealed without a permit?

Kentucky law states a bill signed into law goes into effect 90 days after the legislative session concludes. This would mean the law goes into effect Jun. 26 as currently scheduled.

Who is allowed to carry a weapon concealed without a permit?

The newly-signed law states you must be 21 and have the legal ability to own a gun.

What will happen when the state no longer issues as many permits as before?

Kentucky State Police tells WKYT it issued 34,000 new permits and renewed nearly 41,000 existing permits in 2017. The permits cost $60. $40 goes to state police while the other $20 goes to your local sheriff's office. It is unknown how much the revenue will drop as a result of this law.

What happens if I'm charged with concealed carry without a permit before the law goes into effect?

Fayette County Commonwealth's Attorney Lou Anna Red Cord said under Kentucky law, anyone charged before the law goes into effect can still be prosecuted after unless lawmakers specifically include language saying otherwise. While you will be able to carry concealed with no permit, law enforcement organizations still suggest clear communication when interacting with police once the law goes into effect if you are carrying a weapon.

Which states currently have permitless concealed carry laws?

The National Rifle Association says you can currently conceal carry a weapon in Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Idaho, Kansas, Maine, Mississippi, Missouri, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Vermont, West Virginia and Wyoming. You will soon be able to in Oklahoma, South Dakota and Kentucky one laws go into effect in those states.

Will this affect my Kentucky concealed carry permit now that I don't need it in the state?

Kentucky's concealed carry permit will still work in states where there are reciprocity agreements. The states that don't have reciprocity agreements with Kentucky are California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Maine, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon and Washington. Rhode Island is a state where it depends on local government laws. The District of Columbia and Puerto Rico also don't recognize Kentucky concealed carry permits.