WKYT Fact Check | Ky. businesses ordered to close during COVID-19 lockdown

Nearly three dozen Kentucky businesses have been cited by the Labor Cabinet for violating the governor's orders amid the state's ongoing response to the coronavirus pandemic.

(Photo: Photo by Tim Mossholder on Unsplash)(MGN)

WKYT's Garrett Wymer obtained those citations and closure orders through an open records request filed with the cabinet's Department of Workplace Standards.

Those documents show that 34 businesses have been issued orders since April 1 to cease operations.

The closure orders are pursuant to executive orders 2020-215 (declaring a state of emergency), 2020-243 (establishing social distancing guidelines), 2020-246 (ordering all non-life sustaining retail businesses to close) and 2020-257 (ordering all non-life sustaining businesses to close).

The citations provide two reasons for requiring operations to cease: (1) Non-life sustaining business or (2) Failure to observe physical distancing and requirements of executive order 2020-257 (which outlines requirements for businesses that are allowed to remain open).

According to the documents provided by the Labor Cabinet, 20 businesses were cited for remaining open despite being considered a "non-life sustaining business," while 14 were cited for failure to observe physical distancing and other requirements. (Businesses cited for not fulfilling distancing requirements can reopen if they pass re-inspection after meeting the requirements).

The facilities cover a wide range of businesses, including spas, tanning salons, fitness centers and gyms, a car dealership, even a consignment store and a bowling alley.

[See the full list in the attached documents.]

Closure orders were issued in the following counties: Anderson, Boyle, Breckinridge, Clark, Daviess, Fayette, Franklin, Hart, Hopkins, Jefferson, Madison, McCracken, Nelson, Ohio and Warren counties.

Only one Lexington business was cited - Scentsy Distribution - but it was able to reopen, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported Friday.

The company said in a statement that the business received the citation in error, citing the exemptions in Beshear's closure order for companies "that ship or deliver groceries, food, beverages, goods or services to end users," and for "businesses that sell…soaps and detergent," according to the Herald-Leader.

The company provided the Labor Cabinet with information, including safety measures it adopted for employees, and the center was allowed to reopen April 3, the Herald-Leader reports. You can read more here.

More businesses have been cited than these documents show. The state's Public Protection Cabinet has also issued closure orders, the Labor Cabinet's general counsel said in a letter to WKYT. The documents obtained by WKYT from the Labor Cabinet do not include those closure orders.

