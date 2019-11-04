Fact Check: Not all of President Trump's claims during Lexington rally accurate

President Trump spoke for approximately 80 minutes to thousands at Rupp Arena in Lexington, but there were some claims made during the speech which we have reviewed.

Claim: Monday was the highest day ever on Wall Street

President Trump's claim was accurate. The Dow Jones Industrial Average returned to record highs on Monday as a part of a five-week rally. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq also reached record highs.

Claim: Kentucky's unemployment rate has reached the lowest level in U.S. history.

This claim wasn't entirely accurate. While unemployment reached its lowest level of 4.0 percent during Gov. Bevin's term earlier in 2019, the September 2019 unemployment rate is 4.5 percent.

Claim: Democrats are attacking Americans' Second Amendment rights.

While President Trump looked to tie Andy Beshear with some Democrats who are looking to have stricter gun control laws, Gov. Bevin's Democratic opponent has not shown support for many gun control measures. He has supported a "red flag law" which would allow police or family to petition to have firearms removed from someone who may be a danger to themselves or others. Bevin doesn't support the measure.

Claim: Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Amy McGrath is for open borders.

President Trump took a preemptive strike at a potential challenger for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in 2020, as he claimed McGrath was for open borders. McGrath has repeatedly denied she would be in support of open borders, saying she wants the U.S. to know who is entering the country. She has strongly opposed a border wall, which President Trump supports.