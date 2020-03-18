Factories working to protect employees, stay ahead of COVID-19

WKYT has received several emails from people working in factories who have expressed some concerns about working in close proximity with other workers.

So far, factories haven’t been impacted by closures, unlike several other businesses. On Tuesday, Governor Andy Beshear said he has signed an executive order that will close all public-facing businesses that "encourage congregation and meeting in public places."

That includes most businesses that would fall into the "entertainment" category like theaters, concert venues, and sporting event facilities. The order also affects places like nail and hair salons, gyms and exercise facilities.

Meanwhile, factories across the state are still operating.

After reaching out to several factories in the region, Bluegrass Manufacturing agreed to speak with WKYT, saying they’re doing their best to keep their employees healthy.

The company has shut down access to the factory from visitors, their sales staff is working from home, and they’re having their employees wash their hands when they arrive, throughout the day, and before they leave.

They’re also asking anyone who has any symptoms to stay home.

Nationally, General Motors, Ford, and Fiat Chrysler are shutting down part of their factories and doing a deep clean of equipment. They have also instituted longer periods between shifts as they work to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Supervisors at Bluegrass Manufacturing say they want to do everything they can to keep the factory open for their employees.

“It seems to me that if we practice good measures, and be smart about this that we can continue to operate as normal,” says plant supervisor Jessica Brown. “We haven’t seen any disruptions in the supply chain. Our customers all appear to be operating as normal. So I wouldn’t see any reason for it to happen, but it’s definitely something we are concerned about.”

Yesterday a spokesperson for Toyota told WKYT they are following CDC guidelines when it comes to the factory, but otherwise there hasn’t been any impact for them.

