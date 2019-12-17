Faith and Community Christmas Store open for families

Southland Christian Church's Faith and Community Christmas Store is open.

More than 4,000 shoppers are expected to come to the store Tuesday through Thursday to buy Christmas gifts.

Santa's helpers have setup gifts inside a warehouse at the church's campus. They have gifts for babies, children and teenagers.

Organizers still need donations for teenagers. You can drop off new or gently used items at Southland Christian Church on Richmond Road.

Families from across Central Kentucky are welcome to shop at the free store.

"Many people are from Lexington, of course, but many people are from other counties. It doesn't matter where they come. They're God's children. They're trying to celebrate Christmas. As long as we have tickets and inventory, we're here to make your Christmas the best it can be," said Ginny Ramsey with the Catholic Action Center.

This is the 24th year for the Faith and Community Christmas Store.