Faith and Community Christmas Store opens Tuesday in Lexington

Cars gathered outside Southland Christian Church on Richmond Road early Tuesday morning ahead of the Faith and Community Christmas Store's annual opening.

The Catholic Action Center opens the store each year, allowing families to browse donated toys and gifts for children as old as 18. Last year, more than 18,000 were shopped for at the store.

Ticket distribution begins at 8 a.m. Tuesday. The free tickets are meant to coordinate when shoppers can enter the store.

The store will accept donations to keep it filled throughout this year's run. Gifts can be taken to Southland Christian between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, or between 8 a.m. and noon Thursday.

The store is also still looking for volunteers to work as personal shoppers, organizers, food distributors, and package carriers. Volunteers must work four-hour shifts. Children can volunteer if accompanied by a parent. Anyone interested can inquire at the store.

The store address is 2349 Richmond Road. It's open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.