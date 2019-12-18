Faith and Community Christmas Store in need of donations

It's day two of the Catholic Action Center's Faith and Community Christmas Store, and with thousands of kids already shopped for, organizers are asking for donations to stock the toy store back up.

Director of the Catholic Action Center Ginny Ramsey says every year the 8 through 12 year old toys and gifts run out first, but this time they're needing donations for every age, from the little kids all the way up to the teen boutique.

Gifts have been picked out for more than 11,000 kids, and the store is asking the community to make sure the shoppers who are scheduled for tomorrow have the same options as the ones on the first day.

"We always say the first shall be last and the last shall be first and there's a reason for that, people will always bring in great items at the end of the store, we always say don't panic if you're one of the shoppers for tomorrow," Ramsey said.