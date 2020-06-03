Faith leaders gather for prayer vigil in Winchester

Faith leaders of all denominations gathered for a prayer vigil in Winchester Wednesday night.

More than 100 people sang and prayed during the "Calling for Healing" event in Winchester Wednesday night. (WKYT)

Faith leaders talked about the church's role during times like this.

"I think this is a good way for people to get together. I think it's a good way for people you be heard and I think it's a good way for us to come together, have these difficult conversations, and walk closer to a solution," said Lawrence Williams, an associate pastor at First Baptist Church.

Faith leaders hope more people will be open-minded and will come together.

They're encouraging other leaders to have similar events in their communities.

