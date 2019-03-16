Faithful fans cheer on their Wildcats from home

Not every UK fan could make the trip to the Music City to cheer on their Cats as they took on Tennessee in the SEC Tournament.

Several who stayed behind watched the game at the SEC Pub on Harrodsburg Road.

"We were in Nashville last weekend, so we got our dates screwed up. Wish we were there now," Brent Carter said.

"You know if we can't be there, the next best thing is to be here, surrounded by a bunch of people wearing blue and not wearing orange," said Corey James.

UK and Tennessee played each other twice in the regular season, each earning a blowout win on their respective home courts.

For fans, the loss in Knoxville is still a painful memory.

"You say memory, I've wiped it out. That game never really happened," James said. "We are better than that. We're playing better than that."

Kentucky came up short in Saturday's SEC semifinal, falling 82-78.

Fans said the loss is disappointing, but they aren't going to lose much sleep over it.

"It's a good learning point for the next tournament we got coming up, the NCAA," Travis Albrecht said. "Probably isn't enough room in our trophy case for another SEC trophy, so we're just going to save room for the big national championship."

Many fans at the bar clearly moving on, turning their attention to Selection Sunday.

"We're going to be there for them regardless. We're excited to see the selection tomorrow, and hopefully, we're going to the south, no Duke, we don't want to go out west, and we'll just see how it all plays out," Jennifer Riley said.