Fake money showing up at garage sales around Lexington

Lexington police are trying to track who is paying with counterfeit cash at yard sales.

Detectives say these acts of deception are on the rise, as they have seen an uptick in reports.

"About five reports in the last two days involving yard sales and church festivals," Det. Mike Helsby said.

This is because of the warmer weather bringing more groups of people out searching for bargains at other people's homes. Many try to pass off fake $10 and $20 bills, but Helsby said he has even seen $100 bills used.

"Utilizing counterfeit money to make small purchases in an attempt to get the change in genuine currency. I would find it unusual if someone did show up to a garage sale with a $100 bill to buy a very low dollar amount of items," Helsby said.

That's why people need to learn the difference between real and fake bills.

"Initially their immediate sense when they touch the bill...the counterfeit just won't feel right," Helsby said.

There are markings or words that will also indicate fake bills. Chinese symbols or "motion picture" money are two examples. Helsby said many will have the same serial number, which allows police to track down repeat offenders.

People who suspect that they may have counterfeit money can go their local bank to verify.