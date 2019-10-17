Fall Harvest Celebration coming to Kentucky Castle

Families can kick off their trick-or-treating in royal style at an event being held at the Kentucky Castle.

The Fall Harvest Celebration is being held Sunday, October 27th.

Festival-goers can start off the day with the Fall Harvest Brunch, being held from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the Castle’s Ballroom. The Celebration kicks off directly afterward and will run from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.

A Trick-or-Treat Trail will be open from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. where children can trick or treat inside the castle. Guests are welcome to wear costumes.

Guests will also be able to launch pumpkins on the front lawn with the Newton’s Attic Ballista or practice their archery with games like Hover Ball or Archery Tag.

Live music will also be offered at the event, along with face painting and other games.

Parking at the event is free, and tickets for the Fall Harvest Celebration are $15 for adults, $5 for children. Tickets can be purchased here.

Brunch prices are $55 for adults, $30 for children. Tickets to the brunch can be purchased here.

The Fall Harvest Celebration is sponsored by Green Remedy.

