Fall allergy season off to early start in central Kentucky

If you have suffered from allergies this summer, you're not alone.

Allergists say weather conditions are playing a role in more people suffering allergies this summer. (Photo: WKYT)

Allergists say they are seeing more come in with symptoms, and there is a reason why this is happening before the fall season.

Dr. Priya Warrier with Family Allergy and Asthma in Lexington says the allergens we typically see in the fall are already making an appearance.

"What's happened over the years as the air has gotten warmer is we're seeing more and more pollen and weed pollen that we typically saw more of in the fall," Warrier said.

To get ahead of the allergy season this year, Warrier says it's important to know if you do truly have allergies or if it's just a common cold as they both have very similar symptoms.

"If you're seeing those symptoms last longer, and you're also seeing a pattern of this time of year, you're having these extended weeks of those symptoms, you are probably allergic, and coming in and getting a test will be your best way to find out," Warrier said.

Warrier also suggests seeing an allergist, as they can narrow down the specific allergy and tailor your treatment to suit your lifestyle.

Peak fall allergy season is expected to begin earlier this year, and it runs through October.