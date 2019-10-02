Fall foliage struggles in the dry weather

The hot temperatures and dry conditions in the recent weeks aren't typical for this time of year. Because of that, neither will the fall colors.

Dry conditions are expected to limit the vibrant leaf colors this fall.

Bright reds, oranges, and yellows typically paint the fall tree lines across the Bluegrass by mid-October. But, it's not shaping up to be as vibrant of a year.

"Those drought-like conditions going into fall really lead to muted colors," Amanda Sears, a horticulture specialist with the Madison County Extension Office said. "The trees are under so much stress they're really already starting to drop leaves."

The trees are starting to drop their leaves to become dormant until the spring. The dry, dead leaves on the ground pose a fire hazard.

"Everything is so dry right now. I know there are already some fires in the Red River Gorge and Rockcastle county as well" Sears said. "Everything is dry timber right now and could go up very easily."

With a few chances for rain, there's a chance for the leaves to recover. However, those odds are very slim.

"My worry is it's almost going to be too little too late," Sears said. "I think also the temperatures cooling will help so if we can get a little cooler temperatures and maybe some rainfall it may impact the leaves a little better."