Fallout continues after effigy of governor hung during rally in Frankfort

Fallout continues Monday after an effigy of Governor Andy Beshear was hung from a tree on the grounds of the state capitol near the conclusion of a 2nd Amendment rally in Frankfort on Sunday.

The response to the effigy was quick and strong. Many state lawmakers and other leaders from both sides of the aisle condemned the actions and said there’s no room for it.

A large group was at the capitol for what was billed as a ‘Patriot Day and Second Amendment Rally.’ Near the conclusion of the rally, however, pictures show someone hanging an effigy of the governor from a tree, along with a sign reading ‘Sic Semper Tyrannis,’ a Latin phrase meaning ‘Thus always to tyrants.’

John Wilkes Booth is widely believed to have yelled the phrase after assassinating President Abraham Lincoln in 1865.

A long list of lawmakers and other leaders responded on Twitter, calling what happened "sickening," "hateful," and "vile."

The Courier-Journal reports a group of protestors then gathered right outside the Governor’s Mansion chanting "Come out, Andy."

WKYT has seen on Facebook from the rally organizer that they delivered a ‘Declaration of the Free Citizens of Kentucky,’ that demands Governor Beshear’s resignation.

At this time, WKYT has not received confirmation that whoever hung the effigy was a part of the rally.

Al Cross, political columnist, and commentator says, “Extreme behavior is really a reflection of our polarized political environment. Political discourse in this country has suffered the last few decades, largely because voices of the extreme have become more amplified.”

We don’t know if Governor Beshear or his family - including his two children - were inside the governor’s mansion at the time. A spokesperson for the governor says in a statement that as Kentuckians, “we are and should be better than this.”

