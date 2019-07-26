Families take to the outdoors during precious dry stretch

It has been a soggy year so far across the Commonwealth, so much so that even four consecutive dry days have been hard to come by.

A group of children enjoys some outdoor fun during a recent dry stretch across the Commonwealth. (Photo: WKYT/Megan James)

The last time Lexington saw more than four dry days in a row was back in October. Today is day three of what will likely be a five or six-day dry stretch.

Several Lexington families enjoyed the weather today at the Arboretum.

"It's great, it's cloudy, says Jackson Rice, who was at the park with his family. “At first it was really sunny, but it's really cooled down a little bit."

The mild weather has allowed Jackson and his family to enjoy some outdoor adventures.

"Just going along the trail, climbing stuff."

Other families out and about said that while they were happy it was a dry day, the rain was a good thing.

"You know, beautiful flowers develop because we have had the rains. So, you can't be too down on the rainy conditions,” says Grace Gibson, who was out with her son, Jeff. “If we didn't have it rainy, you know, would we have such beautiful flowers?"

Some may say April showers bring May flowers, but with more than 33 inches of rain, those flowers are thriving on into July.

There are a couple more dry days in our forecast to get outside and enjoy this nice weather.

