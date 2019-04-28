Families take to the sky at Georgetown Kite Festival

Dozens of families gathered at the historic Cardome Center this weekend for the 19th annual Georgetown Kite and Culture Festival

The festival is put on by the Georgetown Rotary Club every year and is one of their largest fundraiser events throughout the year.

Along with flying kites, families got to support local pop-up shops that were there, and kids got to enjoy a play area with inflatable slides and games.

According to the Georgetown Rotary Club, this fundraiser helps raise money so that they are better able to give back to the community each year.

“All the third graders in Scott County get a dictionary, all the fourth graders get a thesaurus, we do a Christmas party every year, and it also funds scholarships for a graduating senior from Scott County High School,” says Grant Bolt, with the Georgetown Rotary Club.

Through the Kite Festival, the Georgetown Rotary Club says they typically are able to fundraise at least 4,000 dollars to support their community.

