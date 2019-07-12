Family: Discovery of Savannah Spurlock’s remains opens road to justice

It's not the ending they wanted, but the family of Savannah Spurlock, whose body was found Wednesday after she had gone missing for 6 months, believes they are finally seeing justice.

Thursday night on Fox News, Cecil Spurlock, the father of Savannah Spurlock, said the discovery of her body was an answer to a prayer, and as the legal process begins in the case, he's turning his attention to caring for her four children.

David Sparks, the man accused in Savannah’s death, is in the Lincoln County jail after his first court appearance Thursday. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf and he was appointed a public defender. He'll be in court again Monday at 9 a.m. for a preliminary hearing.

Cecil Spurlock said that the arrest is justice finally being served. He said he begged God to bring the search to an end, praying fervently for the past week. He said his new job is to care for Spurlock's four boys, two of whom are 7-month-old twins. He said he feels badly for Sparks’ parents, calling them good people.

