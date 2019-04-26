Family: Kentucky girl who died at cheerleading competition had strep

Photo: WXIX
FORT THOMAS, Ky. (WKYT) - The family of a Kentucky girl who suddenly died at a cheerleading competition in February says she had underlying strep.

Gray affiliate FOX 19 reports Lilliana Schalck, 13, would eventually have her strep lead to sepsis, which is what eventually took her life.

The family said they didn't know Schalck had strep, as she was last diagnosed with it four to six years prior. The infection would overwhelm her immune system. Sepsis affects more than 1 million Americans every year, and doctors say it is a fast-moving infection.

Schalck's father said in February that his daughter went from being ready to compete to deceased in a matter of hours.

 
