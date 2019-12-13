Family: Man taken off death row after ’83 triple homicide ‘doesn’t deserve the right to walk free’

Before leaving office, Governor Matt Bevin made some decisions that upset a lot of people.

"It's a horrible, horrible slap [in the face] to every family, every victim, every law enforcement in the state of Kentucky," says Barbara Barber.

Barber and her family are furious after the former governor commuted the sentence of Leif Halvorsen.

He was on death row in connection to three murders in Lexington. One of the victims, Joey Durrum, was Barber's nephew.

"I was folding clothes watching TV and they said they found a body on the bridge at the Kentucky River," says Barber.

Police later found two other bodies nearby.

Halvorsen and Mitchell Willoughby were convicted in 1983 for the murders. Police say an argument inside a Lexington home ended when the two men opened fire.

Barber attended every court appearance and listened as Halvorsen explained being high on cocaine, marijuana, and painkillers when he pulled the trigger.

"That's what they claimed,” says Barber. “They were so high on drugs, but they were able to give the doctors the amounts, what the name was. If they were so high, how did they remember all that?"

Today Halverson's attorney painted a story of redemption, saying his client has furthered his education, renewed his faith, and helps young people steer clear of the wrong path.

"Anybody can be rehabilitated, but that doesn't exonerate what he did," says Barber.

Bevin commuted Halvorsen's sentence to life in prison with parole.

As the family waits for what's to come next, Barber has some words for Halvorsen.

"I never wanted execution for you and Willoughby, I just wished you lived a long life right there in prison. We took care of you for 37 years, the state, 37 more wouldn't have bothered me, but you don't deserve the right to walk free."

Prior to former Gov. Matt Bevin's order, Halvorsen unsuccessfully asked two previous governors to commute his sentence.