Family: Virginia toddler dies after reported sexual assault at motel

Richmond police are investigating the death of a toddler at a motel on Midlothian Turnpike last week.

Family members say the 17-month-old girl, Nariah Brown, was sexually assaulted on May 8 and died from her injuries Friday.

The little girl’s aunt, Denisha Smith says the girl’s mother, Aija Brown, had left her with someone she knew and trusted in their motel room at the Colony House Motor Lodge, off Midlothian Turnpike.

Aija Brown returned to find her baby had been horrifically assaulted. She rushed Nariah to the hospital, where she later died.

A person of interest was taken into custody, but charges have yet to be announced.

A vigil for the Nariah will be held at Forest Hill Park at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The family is hoping for donations to help afford funeral expenses.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

