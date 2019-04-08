Family: Whitley Co. man convicted of killing his mom could get out of prison

The murder is more than 40 years old. Now, a Corbin man could walk the streets again.

George Napier was convicted of killing his mom with a shotgun in 1975. His family called WKYT, concerned about his parole.

"She was dead instantly," Ralph Napier said of his mom. "Because that shotgun, 16-gauge shotgun, shot her square in the back, went through her heart."

Following the shooting, the finger was pointed at George. It made headlines. He was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison.

Baffled then, family said they are no closer to closure now.

"He's came up for parole quite a few times and it's been denied."

Kentucky Department of Corrections has a website, showing George's chances at parole over the last four decades. Convicted in 1975, his first chance at parole was 1981. Parole was deferred then and 12 times, since.

Family said the 77 year old may be released, this time. Ralph told WKYT family has received a letter notifying them of George's impending release. Right now, it's not reflected on the corrections website.

"The murder he committed was almost unspeakable when you could shoot your mother in the back and shoot at your younger brother, beat your father up; He was purple the next day when I saw him," Ralph said. "I'm 76 and I've lived a great life but I still want to spend more time with my grandchildren. I'd hate for something to happen and we're really worried about it because he swore there in court he'd kill us if he got out."

WKYT has gotten in contact with KDOC and is waiting to hear back about the status of George Napier's parole.